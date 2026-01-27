Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/27/26: S Korea, Homan to MN, Snow Plows, Walz

Tony Katz: South Korea, Homan to MN, Snow Plows, Tim Walz

Published on January 27, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Trump adds tariffs on South Korea because they have not yet approved the deal – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/26/trump-south-korea-tariffs-trade-autos-pharma.html

Homan in, Bovino out….of Minneapolis – https://nypost.com/2026/01/26/us-news/border-patrol-chief-greg-bovino-some-agents-pull-out-of-minneapolis-in-wake-of-alex-pretti-shooting/

Trump speaks with Walz and Frey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-has-very-good-call-minneapolis-mayor-frey-announces-border-czar-homan-meeting

Now residents can begin complaining about streets not being plowed.

Every Holocaust comparison should be met with fierce pushback – https://nypost.com/2026/01/26/us-news/holocaust-museum-scolds-tim-walz-over-deeply-offensive-anne-frank-comparison/

