Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/27/26: S Korea, Homan to MN, Snow Plows, Walz

Trump adds tariffs on South Korea because they have not yet approved the deal – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/26/trump-south-korea-tariffs-trade-autos-pharma.html

Homan in, Bovino out….of Minneapolis – https://nypost.com/2026/01/26/us-news/border-patrol-chief-greg-bovino-some-agents-pull-out-of-minneapolis-in-wake-of-alex-pretti-shooting/ Trump speaks with Walz and Frey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-has-very-good-call-minneapolis-mayor-frey-announces-border-czar-homan-meeting

Now residents can begin complaining about streets not being plowed.