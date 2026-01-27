Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/27/26: S Korea, Homan to MN, Snow Plows, Walz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Trump adds tariffs on South Korea because they have not yet approved the deal – https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/26/trump-south-korea-tariffs-trade-autos-pharma.html
Homan in, Bovino out….of Minneapolis – https://nypost.com/2026/01/26/us-news/border-patrol-chief-greg-bovino-some-agents-pull-out-of-minneapolis-in-wake-of-alex-pretti-shooting/
Trump speaks with Walz and Frey – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-has-very-good-call-minneapolis-mayor-frey-announces-border-czar-homan-meeting
Now residents can begin complaining about streets not being plowed.
Every Holocaust comparison should be met with fierce pushback – https://nypost.com/2026/01/26/us-news/holocaust-museum-scolds-tim-walz-over-deeply-offensive-anne-frank-comparison/