Listen Live
Close
Local

80-Year-Old Man, 2 Animals, Die in Indianapolis Mobile Home Fire

The Indianapolis Fire Department said an 80-year-old man and two animals died in a mobile home fire on the city's south side early Monday morning.

Published on January 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

INDIANAPOLIS — An 80-year-old man and two animals died in a mobile home fire on the south side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the first crew responded to the report of a fire with entrapment at 1:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Matthews Way.

When firefighters arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames and then it partially collapsed. IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told WIBC that crews couldn’t immediately go into the home because of its condition.

“Firefighters took a defensive posture on it, meaning they weren’t able to enter the motor home right away,” said Reith.

Reith also mentioned that live ammunition was reported to be popping off from inside the trailer.

“Anytime that they have a fire occur in their house and it’s anywhere near that ammunition, it will heat it up to where it actually pops off as if it were coming out of a firearm,” Reith said. “That poses as a pretty big hazard for firefighters trying to respond.”

The man, along with a dog and a cat, was found dead inside the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This marks the second fire-related fatality in Indianapolis in 2026.

Current image: A fire truck belonging to the Indianapolis Fire Department.
Indianapolis Fire Department

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blythe Potter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana SOS Race: Potter Targets Bayh Over Trump-Linked Funding

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays for both 1-25 and 1-26

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
16 Items
Politics  |  Editorial Staff

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Cold temperatures and snow
Local  |  John Herrick

What to Know About Indiana’s Incoming Snow

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fishers Police: Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Now “Endangered”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close