Special Judge Appointed for Tippecanoe County Shooting Case

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — After five people were arrested in the shooting of a Tippecanoe County judge, a request for a special judge has been filed with the Indiana Supreme Court.

Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush is signing an order appointing Cass County Superior Court 2 Judge Lisa Swaim to the case. Judicial conduct rules prevent the special judge from answering questions about the matter.

The Indiana Supreme Court’s Office of Communication, Education and Outreach will assist Judge Swaim with media relations as she focuses on the case. To ensure a fair administration of justice and appropriate access for the media, the judge will issue a decorum order. Case information is available through mycase.in.gov, and scheduling and procedural updates will be provided to the news media through the court’s communications office.

Meanwhile, other matters in Tippecanoe Superior Court 2 will proceed. The Supreme Court has approved a senior or pro tempore judge to handle those cases.