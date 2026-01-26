Listen Live
Duck Hunters Rescued in Southern Indiana After Boat Freezes in River

Conservation officers helped a group of duck hunters out of the White River over the weekend after their boat froze.

Published on January 26, 2026

Duck Hunters
Source: Indiana DNR

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — A group of hunters in Dubois County had to be rescued from the White River after their boat froze over the weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said conservation officers responded to a call for help on the river, east of the Haysville bridge, just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Five people had gone out on the water to hunt ducks. At first, the group was able to navigate the river, but the boat eventually froze.

The DNR used an airboat to reach the hunters and safely return them to shore.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Dubois County Emergency Medical Services, Haysville Fire Department, and Luce Township Fire Department all responded to the incident.

