Indiana Ranks 38th in National Healthy Living Study

Source: bit245 / Getty

STATEWIDE — Indiana ranks among the bottom half of the country for healthy living, according to a new report that highlights challenges in life expectancy and environmental quality across the Hoosier State.

The “Healthy Living States Index,” conducted by Vaccine Alliance, placed Indiana 38th out of all 50 states with an overall health score of 47.25. The study evaluated longevity, air quality, healthcare spending, and lifestyle habits to determine where Americans are most likely to live long, healthy lives.

The report paints a mixed picture for the Midwest. While Indiana holds a higher position than Kentucky, which ranked 48th, it trails significantly behind Illinois, which took the 22nd spot. Indiana also slightly outperformed neighboring Michigan (40th) and Ohio (43rd).

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite spending an average of $11,071 per capita on healthcare, Indiana’s life expectancy sits at 62.85 years. For comparison, top-ranked Hawaii boasts a life expectancy of 67.53 years with lower healthcare spending per person.

Environmental factors also played a role in the state’s ranking. Indiana recorded an air quality index score of 47.5, with air pollution levels measured at 8.6 micrograms per cubic meter.

On the lifestyle front, Hoosiers show a moderate interest in wellness. Google Trends data revealed a “healthy diet” search score of 82 out of 100, though interest in fitness was lower, with a “gym search” score of 66. The state also faces risks associated with alcohol, reporting a 16.8% rate of excessive adult drinking.

Hawaii earned the title of the healthiest state in America, driven by its high life expectancy and the nation’s cleanest air. Utah and New York followed in second and third place, respectively.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Louisiana was named the least healthy state, followed by Mississippi and Kentucky. West Virginia recorded the lowest life expectancy in the entire nation at just 59.93 years, despite having one of the highest healthcare spending rates in the country.

The study suggests that high spending on medical care does not always translate to a longer life, as evidenced by Indiana and other states in the bottom ten that struggle with environmental and lifestyle-related health risks.