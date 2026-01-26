Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/26/26: Snow Storm, Attack on ICE

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 1/26/26: Snow Storm, Attack on ICE, Gregg Doyel

TONY KATZ: Yesterday's Storm, Organized attack on ICE, Gregg Doyel

Published on January 26, 2026

Published on January 26, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

Yesterday’s storm

The organization to lead the attack on ICE https://twitchy.com/samj/2026/01/25/cam-hibgy-thread-minneapolis-signal-groups-n2424330

….it’s an insurrection. And it should be put down. The answer is not a roll back of ICE, though changing tactics is always on the table. The answer is rolling back the violent protesters with mass arrests and charges against those who organized the mobs.

….the Minnesota LG telling people to put their bodies on the line – https://x.com/gragedustin/status/2015269589991485684?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….the Governor telling people to keep harassing ICE, claiming the mantle of John Lewis and good trouble – https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/2015112731800567950?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….more – https://x.com/camhigby/status/2015482946380308793?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….the full thread from Higby – https://x.com/camhigby/status/2015093523733733474?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….the training manual – https://x.com/camhigby/status/2015470423413047597?s=20

….here’s how organized they are. Who is paying for this? – https://x.com/cynicalpublius/status/2015505367913165069?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….and on the idea of warrants and homes – https://x.com/chad_mizelle/status/2014454208586469547

….Trump calls for the end of sanctuary cities – https://www.newsmax.com/us/donald-trump-democrats-governors/2026/01/25/id/1243502/

THE SHOOTING OF PRETTI

What do the videos of the shooting of Alex Pretti tell us? – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/several-videos-emerge-of-alex-pretti-shooting-in-minneapolis/

….let’s start here: Was he harassing or impeding ICE? And what of that video? – https://www.wsj.com/us-news/videos-contradict-u-s-account-of-minneapolis-shooting-by-federal-agents-fbe1e488?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_2

….Bovino says he was there to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement – https://www.newsmax.com/us/bovino-massacre-ice/2026/01/24/id/1243411/

….then let’s continue: Leftist politicos are pushing Americans to attack ICE. They are guilty. They have the blood on their hands – https://x.com/shellenberger/status/2015509761593090260?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….the NBA postponed a game. The NHL did not. And Gregg Doyel continues to be a fraud – https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/columnists/gregg-doyel/2026/01/25/nba-postpones-warriors-timberwolves-unrest-riots-ice-shooting-in-minnesota/88351032007/

….as for Haliburton – https://www.indystar.com/story/sports/nba/pacers/2026/01/25/tyrese-haliburton-on-x-alex-pretti-was-murdered-shooting-killing-minneapolis-ice-protest/88344962007/

….Trump says the shooting is under review, ICE will leave at some point – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/trump-says-administration-is-reviewing-everything-about-minneapolis-shooting-a501f48e?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

Roads are bad, be careful out there

NBA postponed a game. The NHL did not. And Gregg Doyel continues to be a fraud

