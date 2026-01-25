Duke Energy Grants $55K for Indiana Storm Relief

Source: MahmutSonmez / Getty

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — As Winter Storm Fern continues to hammer Indiana with record-breaking snowfall and dangerous sub-zero wind chills, the Duke Energy Foundation has mobilized a $55,000 rapid response grant to support local communities on the front lines of the crisis.

The shareholder-funded grants are being distributed immediately to 21 nonprofits and emergency management agencies across Indiana. The funding is specifically earmarked to strengthen local “safe havens,” including the operation of warming shelters and the purchase of emergency supplies like blankets, food, and water for residents displaced by the storm or facing extreme cold.

The announcement comes as Marion County remains under a Travel Watch and Governor Mike Braun has declared a statewide emergency.

“While our crews work out in the field, we want to make sure our fellow first responders and community support systems are also cared for,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “We’re glad to be able to support organizations that are doing great work for Indiana’s communities every day, and particularly during this storm.”

The grants, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 per agency, target counties currently facing the heaviest impacts of Fern:

Central Indiana: Good Samaritan Network (Hamilton Co.), Beyond Homeless (Putnam Co.), and United Way of Huntington County.

Southern Indiana (Hardest Hit Area): Bartholomew Emergency Management Agency, Brown County YMCA, and the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana (Clark/Floyd).

Western Indiana: City of Terre Haute, Lafayette Urban Ministry, and Vermillion County.

Eastern/Northern Indiana: Fayette County EMA, Henry County Community Foundation, and the City of Wabash.

Resources for Residents

Duke Energy is urging residents to prioritize safety as the “dusty” snow creates whiteout conditions and temperatures drop toward -20°F wind chills tonight.

Find a Shelter: Open warming centers and disaster relief services can be located through the American Red Cross Emergency app, which is sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation.

Stay Informed: The app provides real-time weather alerts, shelter maps, and emergency checklists.

Non-Emergencies: For help with non-life-threatening needs, residents are encouraged to call 311 to keep 911 lines open for critical emergencies.

About the Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support. Duke Energy Indiana is the state’s largest electric supplier, serving approximately 920,000 customers across a 23,000-square-mile service area.