Local

Fire Crews Battle Blaze for Over 4 Hours on Indy’s Northwest Side

The Indianapolis Fire Department said it took a total of 97 firefighters to get a structure fire under control Friday night.

Published on January 24, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A large fire broke out at a building on Indy’s northwest side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze in the 3200 block of Lafayette Road, beginning at around 6:30.

The building that caught fire houses a body shop, a tire shop, and an auto sales business. Large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the body shop.

It took crews more than four hours to get the fire under control.

According to IFD, ten people evacuated the building and four of them were treated for smoke inhalation.

Multiple fire departments worked together to combat the fire, including crews from Speedway and Pike and Wayne Townships.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

