Will Sydney Sweeney Play 007 in the Next Bond Movie?

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Sydney Sweeney is setting the record straight on speculation linking her to the James Bond franchise.

In Variety’s cover story for its Power of Women issue, the 28-year-old actress addressed ongoing rumors that she could be in the running for a Bond girl role. The chatter comes as the future of the iconic spy remains uncertain following Daniel Craig’s exit after five films.

“To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” Sweeney told Variety.

When asked whether she would be interested in playing a Bond girl, Sweeney added, “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Sweeney is the latest name to surface as the franchise enters its next chapter. Since Craig concluded his tenure as 007 with No Time to Die in 2021, more than a dozen actors have been floated as potential successors.

Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Dev Patel, Richard Madden and Idris Elba are among those who have been mentioned in recent years. Madden previously downplayed the speculation in 2019, saying, “It’s very flattering to be involved in that conversation at all. But it’s all just talk and I’m sure next week it will be someone else.” More recently, in March 2025, Joe Alwyn echoed the sentiment, asking, “Who wouldn’t throw their hat in the ring?”

Another ongoing debate surrounding the franchise centers on whether the next James Bond should be a woman. While Sweeney has expressed interest in the idea, several actors connected to the series have offered differing opinions.

Former Bond girls Gemma Arterton and Eva Green have both said in the past that, given the character’s long-established identity and traits, a female 007 wouldn’t quite make sense to them.

“I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man,” Green told Vanity Fair. “It doesn’t make sense for him to be a woman.”

Craig, for his part, has emphasized a different approach to representation, calling for stronger, original roles for women and actors of color.

“The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color,” he said. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”