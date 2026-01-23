Fernando Mendoza Declares for NFL Draft, Appears on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Todd Owyoung/NBC

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza announced Friday morning on social media that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, where many NFL experts project him to be the #1 overall pick.

“Let’s get to work. I’m humbled to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft!”, said Mendoza on Instagram.

Since helping his Hoosiers win the National Championship Monday night against Miami, Mendoza has been signing autographs for fans and even making an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night. That airs on NBC.

Mendoza spoke about the experience of winning the title and told Fallon all about his touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the game on a 4th and 5.

“It’s a running play. I was supposed to run left, but an instinct in me told me to run right. I see these huge football players in front of me and I was like a human pinball machine. I was like ‘boom, boom, bang” and getting banged up. All of a sudden, I’m in the air and I’m like ‘might as well reach for the touchdown,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza also cracked a joke and said that both he and the team were happy to finally get Head Coach Curt Cignetti to smile.

“We are all just a bunch of under recruited guys who have been doubted all their lives. Now we’re national champions. It just means a lot to all of us,” said Mendoza.

Since Mendoza has already broken records this year, Fallon had Mendoza take footballs and throw them at actual records to see how many he could break. Mendoza broke eight records in 30 seconds.

For the 2025 season, Mendoza was named the AP College Football Player of the Year, the winner of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year. He was also the winner of both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award. He was also named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and first-team All-Big Ten. He was announced to be one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists, along with Julian Sayin, Diego Pavia, and Jeremiyah Love, ultimately being named the recipient of the award. Mendoza became the first player in Indiana school history to win the Heisman Trophy.