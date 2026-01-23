Stabbing Reported Between Students at Marion High School

MARION, Ind. — Police said an argument led to a stabbing at Marion High School on Wednesday.

The Marion Police Department said officers went to an area hospital on a report of a kid with a stab wound in their back.

According to detectives, two students got into an argument in a school restroom that escalated into a physical altercation. One of the students was then stabbed with a metal object.

Police said one of the students was taken to an out-of-county juvenile detention center after the fight.

The school district released this statement following the incident:

“Marion Community Schools takes all reports of threats seriously. Safety of our students is top priority. All reports of threats are investigated. We are committed to a safe and healthy learning environment. We would like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who notices anything suspicious while at one of our schools or at a school event to contact the nearest MCS employee immediately.”