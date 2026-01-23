Closings and Delays 1-23-26
- Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Anderson Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Anderson Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
- Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
- Attica Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Blackford County Schools E-Learning
- Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Closed
- Caston School Corporation Closed
- Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed
- Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning – No after school activities
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching
- Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
- Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
- Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
- Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning
- Frankfort Community Schools Closed
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning
- Frontier School Corporation Virtual Learning
- Geist Montessori Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Greentown Public Library Opening 2 Hrs late
- Heartland Career Center-Wabash E-Learning
- Indiana Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
- Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
- Jay School Corp Closed
- Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning
- Lewis Cass Schools Virtual Learning
- Logansport Comm School Corp E-Learning
- Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning – Day Care Open
- Madison-Grant United School Corp Closed
- Marion Community Schools E-Learning
- Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
- Monroe Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- MSD of Wabash County E-Learning
- MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Central Parke Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
- North Miami Community Schools Virtual Learning
- North White School Corp. Closed
- Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Opening 2 Hrs late
- Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Activities Canceled, including open house
- Peru Community Schools Synchronous Learning
- Pioneer Regional School Corp.Synchronous Learning
- Rossville Cons. School District E-Learning
- SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning
- Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
- Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo Virtual Learning
- Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning – No Preschool
- Tipton Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
- Tri Central Community SchoolsOpening 2 Hrs late
- Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
