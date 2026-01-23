Listen Live
Closings and Delays 1-23-26

Published on January 23, 2026

  • Alexandria Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Anderson Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Anderson Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning
  • Attica Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Blackford County Schools E-Learning
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Closed
  • Caston School Corporation Closed
  • Central Christian Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Closed
  • Clinton Central School Corporation E-Learning – No after school activities
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation Live Remote Teaching
  • Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp E-Learning
  • Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning
  • Frankfort Community Schools Closed
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools E-Learning
  • Frontier School Corporation Virtual Learning
  • Geist Montessori Academy E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Greentown Public Library Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Heartland Career Center-Wabash E-Learning
  • Indiana Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Irvington Community School E-Learning. No On-Site Programs
  • Jay School Corp Closed
  • Kokomo School Corporation E-Learning
  • Lewis Cass Schools Virtual Learning
  • Logansport Comm School Corp E-Learning
  • Maconaquah School Corp. Virtual Learning – Day Care Open
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp Closed
  • Marion Community Schools E-Learning
  • Midwest Bartenders School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Mississinewa Community Schools E-Learning
  • Monroe Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • MSD of Wabash County E-Learning
  • MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Central Parke Schools Opening 2 Hrs late
  • North Miami Community Schools Virtual Learning
  • North White School Corp. Closed
  • Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Oak Hill United School Corp E-Learning
  • Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School Activities Canceled, including open house
  • Peru Community Schools Synchronous Learning
  • Pioneer Regional School Corp.Synchronous Learning
  • Rossville Cons. School District E-Learning
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation E-Learning
  • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Sts Joan of Arc & Patrick School-Kokomo Virtual Learning
  • Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning – No Preschool
  • Tipton Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late
  • Tri Central Community SchoolsOpening 2 Hrs late
  • Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late
