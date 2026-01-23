NWS: Indiana Braces for Snow and a Week-Long Deep Freeze

Source: National Weather Service in Indianapolis / @NWS

STATEWIDE — If you have to travel over the weekend, you might want to rethink those plans.

A significant winter storm and a blast of arctic air are headed for Central Indiana this weekend, prompting the National Weather Service in Indianapolis to expand its safety warnings.

Greg Melo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, announced in a Thursday winter weather briefing, a Winter Storm Watch now covers the entire area as models trend toward heavier snowfall moving further north than originally expected.

The primary concerns are heavy snow and dangerously low temperatures. While the heaviest snow is still targeted for the I-70 corridor and points south, where totals could reach 5 to 10 inches, the northern part of the state is now included in the watch as the storm’s reach grows.

According to Melo, timing will vary. Southern Indiana could see snow as early as Saturday morning, while northern counties likely won’t see impacts until Saturday evening.

“By Saturday night, we’re going to see widespread snow across all of Central Indiana,” Melo said, noting that the most intense snowfall is expected Sunday morning.

Beyond the snow, a prolonged “deep freeze” is happening. A Cold Weather Advisory began Thursday night, with wind chills plummeting between -10 and -20 degrees from this weekend through next week.

Melo urges you to limit your time outside and bundle up if you have to head out.