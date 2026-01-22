Listen Live
Winning Ticket Bought in Decatur for Wednesday’s Double Play Drawing

Published on January 22, 2026

DECATUR, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery said Thursday a ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing.

The $50,000 winning ticket was bought at a Qwik Stop gas station on South 13th Street, near Winchester Street and Nuttman Avenue, in Decatur.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 16-20-28-36-52 with the Powerball of 12.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $20 million.

