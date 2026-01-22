Listen Live
Close
Local

Fire Forces 9 People, 5 Animals Out of Home in Indianapolis

Fire Forces 9 People, 5 Animals Out of Home on Indy’s Northwest Side

The Indianapolis Fire Department said a fire started in the basement of a home on the city's near northwest side early Thursday morning, displacing nine people and five animals.

Published on January 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indianapolis House Fire
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A house fire on the near northwest side of Indianapolis displaced nine people and five animals early Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) responded to the fire at around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Tibbs Avenue.

Fire crews said the blaze started in the basement and that cold weather and “unique conditions” in the home made it difficult to contain.

IFD said parts of the first floor had collapsed, leading crews to evacuate the home and battle the flames from outside. Firefighters spent more than two hours working to put out the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported among the people, animals, or firefighters. Four dogs and one cat were rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close