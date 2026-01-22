2026 Indiana Fever Schedule Released

Source: INDIANA FEVER / INDIANA FEVER

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever just dropped their 44-game schedule for the 2026 season on Wednesday.

The action kicks off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 9, with a high-profile matchup between the Dallas Wings. This opener is expected to feature the last four No. 1 draft picks: Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and the upcoming top pick of the 2026 draft.

Some other matchups, featuring the Fever, include:

Portland Fire on May 20

Commissioner’s Cup against the Atlanta Dream on June 4

Commissioner’s Cup against the Chicago Sky on June 11

Commissioner’s Cup against the Toronto Tempo on June 16

Las Vegas Aces on August 6

Regular season finale against the Minnesota Lynx on September 24

Select tickets go on sale on this coming Thursday at 2 p.m.

You can view the full schedule on fever.wnba.com.