Former Columbus Township Trustee Sentenced

Source: Bartholomew County Jail / Bartholomew County Jail

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Holden announced Wednesday that 57-year-old Benjamin Jackson, former Columbus Township Trustee, has been sentenced to 28 years following a massive financial corruption scandal. Of that term, 26 years will be served in the Department of Correction, with the final two years on probation.

The case began in late 2024 when Indiana State Police launched an investigation into suspicious credit card activity within the township’s finances. Jackson resigned shortly after. A subsequent audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts revealed that Jackson had used public funds to cover $1,123,334.27 in personal expenses.

In July 2025, Jackson was charged with nine counts of Theft and nine counts of Official Misconduct. He pleaded guilty to all 18 counts in November 2025. In addition to his prison sentence, Special Judge Matthew Bailey has ordered Jackson to pay back the full $1.1 million in restitution to the taxpayers of Bartholomew County.

“This 28-year sentence reflects the extraordinary scope of the defendant’s greed and the devastating breach of trust he committed against the taxpayers he was elected to serve,” Prosecutor Holden said. “For nearly a decade, he treated public funds as his personal bank account, stealing more than one million dollars from the very community that depended on him to act with integrity. I want to thank the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts for their meticulous and thorough investigation. This case would not have been possible without their dedication, attention to detail, and commitment to protecting public funds. This sentence sends a clear and unmistakable message that corruption at any level of government will be met with serious consequences, and that the taxpayers of Bartholomew County deserve honest, accountability, and respect.”