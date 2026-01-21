Study: Indiana is One of the States Least Affected by Burnout Risk

Source: Mirjana Pusicic / Getty

STATEWIDE–Indiana is one of the states in the U.S. least affected by workplace burnout risk, according to a new study.

The research was done by by GLP-1 provider Nutrition NC. They analyzed five metrics across US states, including weekly working hours, commute times, availability of mental health support providers, days of lost productivity due to health issues, and online search behavior related to burnout symptoms.

Indiana came in ranked 41st in the study out of 50 states, which means it’s near the bottom. They said workers in Indiana average 40.4 hours of work per week. In terms of travel stress, 6.3 percent of the workforce faces a commute of 60 minutes or more each way. Hoosiers report losing an average of 10.4 days each month to poor physical or mental health. The state offers 236.0 mental health support providers per 100,000 people to help manage occupational stress. Google Trends data shows a burnout search interest score of 57 for the state.

The states most affected by workplace burnout risk are the following:

Texas Virginia Louisiana New York Georgia

“Indiana shows a burnout score of 44.68, ranking ninth from the bottom, despite having relatively few mental health providers (236 per 100,000 population),” said the researchers in the report.

The researchers also said that the index they came up with is based on five core pillars, weighted by their impact on mental exhaustion:

Workload Intensity (30%): Average weekly hours worked sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Excessive work hours are the primary driver of chronic burnout.

Average weekly hours worked sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Excessive work hours are the primary driver of chronic burnout. Search Sentiment (25%): Google Trends data for burnout-related search terms (Jan 2025 – Jan 2026). This captures “real-time” digital signatures of residents seeking help or information.

Google Trends data for burnout-related search terms (Jan 2025 – Jan 2026). This captures “real-time” digital signatures of residents seeking help or information. Health-Related Productivity Loss (20%): The average number of days per month where poor physical or mental health prevented residents from performing usual activities, sourced from the CDC.

The average number of days per month where poor physical or mental health prevented residents from performing usual activities, sourced from the CDC. Access to Support (15%): The number of mental health providers per 100,000 residents, also sourced from the CDC. States with fewer providers scored higher on the burnout index, as residents have fewer resources to manage stress.

The number of mental health providers per 100,000 residents, also sourced from the CDC. States with fewer providers scored higher on the burnout index, as residents have fewer resources to manage stress. The “Commute Burden” (10%): The percentage of the population with a commute of 60 minutes or more, sourced from the American Community Survey. While secondary to work hours, long commutes are a significant daily “micro-stressor.”