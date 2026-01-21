Bain: Police Oversight Boards Falling Short

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty

STATEHOUSE — Indianapolis City-County Councilor Josh Bain told a Senate committee Tuesday that civilian police oversight boards often struggle to function because members don’t show up. He said that when boards can’t meet, they’re unable to act but still end up holding significant influence over police policy.

Bain supported a bill that would limit those boards to an advisory role. Supporters say the change would allow police to focus on public safety without extra bureaucracy. The proposal applies to oversight boards created by cities, counties, or townships and would prevent them from having final authority over police policy.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be here,” Bain told lawmakers. “I’m Josh Bain, and I represent the southwest side of Indianapolis on the City-County Council. First off, thank you to Chairman Freeman and Senator Roscoe for introducing this bill and hearing it. This is a very important piece of legislation because it rebalances police policymaking here in Indianapolis.”

Bain said accountability already exists through the city’s structure, noting that Indianapolis has an appointed police chief who answers to an elected mayor and appears regularly before the full City-County Council. But he argued that the current General Orders Board — which has binding authority over police policy — has struggled to function as intended.

“We’ve seen vacancies on that board stretch from November to May,” Bain said. “So when we talk about needing a quorum and needing civilians actually present to pass policy, that’s not happening right now.”

He also raised concerns about past appointments to the board, pointing to one instance in which a member had posted what he described as “very real and, I would say, vile anti-police rhetoric” on social media. Bain emphasized that the board is a binding policymaking body, not merely advisory.

“This was a response to the political pressures of 2020,” he said, “but it’s important to remember there was bipartisan opposition when this was created. It did not pass with bipartisan support.”

Bain told lawmakers that during a recent council debate on eliminating the General Orders Board, Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey testified that while the board does not influence hiring, it affects officer morale.

“He said there’s a list of things that contribute to why people don’t want to be police officers in major cities,” Bain said. “And this is a contributing factor in Indianapolis — because that’s what officers are telling him.”

Bain acknowledged his usual reluctance to involve the state in local matters but said Indianapolis needs help.

“I used to be someone who didn’t want the state getting involved in local affairs,” he said. “People deserve local government. But that being said, we need your help in Indianapolis, and I appreciate your consideration of this bill.