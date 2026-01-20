Alberto Mendoza Signs with Georgia Tech

Source: Megan Briggs / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University football quarterback Alberto Mendoza announced his transfer to Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, spent the season as a dual-threat contributor for the 16-0 Hoosiers, tallying six total touchdowns and nearly 500 combined yards in limited action. While he didn’t play in the championship win over Miami on Monday, he saw meaningful snaps throughout the year, including during the Rose Bowl quarterfinal win against Alabama.

His decision to leave Bloomington was largely expected after Indiana landed high-profile TCU transfer Josh Hoover earlier this month. Mendoza now heads to Atlanta with three years of eligibility remaining, where he enters a wide-open competition to replace legendary starter Haynes King.