Dozens of Schools on Delays Tuesday for Cold, Championship Game

STATEWIDE — Plenty of schools in central Indiana are operating on delays for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Cold Weather Advisory on Monday that is set to be active till 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Wind chills could drop to 12 degrees below zero.

Some schools are also pushing back their start time due to Indiana University’s appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.

The following schools are delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 20:

Alexandria Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Anderson Christian School, Delayed 2 hours

Anderson Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Anderson Preparatory Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Blackford County Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Brown County Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Charles A Beard Memorial School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Clinton Prairie School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Covington Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Cowan Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship – Anderson, Delayed 2 hours

Daleville Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Eastbrook Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Eastern Howard School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Elwood Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Eminence Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Fishers Christian Academy, Delayed 1 hour

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Frontier School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

GEO Next Generation Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Greenwood Christian Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Head Start – Richmond, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Hancock County, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Delayed 2 hours

ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours

Kokomo School Corporation, Delayed 2 hours

Two-hour delay, no Head Start

Lawrence County Independent Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Lewis Cass Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Logansport Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Maconaquah School Corporation, Delayed 2 hours

Madison-Grant United School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Marion Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours

Mississinewa Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Monroe Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Muncie Community Schools, MACC A.M. session canceled

New Castle Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

North Miami Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

North White School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Northwestern School Corp/Howard County, Delayed 2 hours

Oak Hill United School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Options Schools – ABA – Kokomo, No AM Services

Pendleton Christian Church Preschool, Delayed 2 hours

Peru Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Richmond Comm Schools, No Early Dismissal

Scecina Memorial HS, Delayed 2 hours

Shenandoah School Corp, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes

South Henry School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

South Madison Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Southeast Fountain School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

Southeast Neighborhood School of Excellence, Delayed 2 hours

Taylor Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours

The Excel Center – Anderson, Delayed 1 hour

The Excel Center – Kokomo, Delayed 1 hour

The Excel Center – Muncie, 1 hour delay

The Match High School and Career Center, Delayed 2 hours

Tipton Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours

Tri-Central Community Schools-Tipton County, Delayed 2 hours

Western School Corp-Howard County, Delayed 2 hours