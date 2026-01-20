Dozens of Schools on Delays Tuesday for Cold, Championship Game

Dozens of Schools on Delays Tuesday for Cold, Championship
STATEWIDE — Plenty of schools in central Indiana are operating on delays for Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued a Cold Weather Advisory on Monday that is set to be active till 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Wind chills could drop to 12 degrees below zero.
Some schools are also pushing back their start time due to Indiana University’s appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night.
The following schools are delayed for Tuesday, Jan. 20:
Alexandria Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Anderson Christian School, Delayed 2 hours
Anderson Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Anderson Preparatory Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Blackford County Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Brown County Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Charles A Beard Memorial School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Clinton Prairie School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Covington Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Cowan Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship – Anderson, Delayed 2 hours
Daleville Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Eastbrook Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Eastern Howard School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Elwood Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Eminence Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Fishers Christian Academy, Delayed 1 hour
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Frontier School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
GEO Next Generation Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Greenwood Christian Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Head Start – Richmond, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Hancock County, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours
Kokomo School Corporation, Delayed 2 hours
Two-hour delay, no Head Start
Lawrence County Independent Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Lewis Cass Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Logansport Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Maconaquah School Corporation, Delayed 2 hours
Madison-Grant United School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Marion Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Mississinewa Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Monroe Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Muncie Community Schools, MACC A.M. session canceled
New Castle Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
North Miami Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
North White School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Northwestern School Corp/Howard County, Delayed 2 hours
Oak Hill United School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Options Schools – ABA – Kokomo, No AM Services
Pendleton Christian Church Preschool, Delayed 2 hours
Peru Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Richmond Comm Schools, No Early Dismissal
Scecina Memorial HS, Delayed 2 hours
Shenandoah School Corp, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
South Henry School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
South Madison Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Southeast Fountain School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Southeast Neighborhood School of Excellence, Delayed 2 hours
Taylor Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
The Excel Center – Anderson, Delayed 1 hour
The Excel Center – Kokomo, Delayed 1 hour
The Excel Center – Muncie, 1 hour delay
The Match High School and Career Center, Delayed 2 hours
Tipton Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Tri-Central Community Schools-Tipton County, Delayed 2 hours
Western School Corp-Howard County, Delayed 2 hours