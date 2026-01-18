Bloomington Home Fire Kills Two People and Injures Others

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

***Updated at 5:12 p.m.***

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Someone set a home on fire Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 2:45 a.m., crews arrived at East Anderson Road, located near East Dora Road, and they spotted a vehicle that crashed into an attached garage, which was actively on fire.

One person escaped the home with severe burns, while another told deputies what initially happened. Both were taken to a hospital in Bloomington and later to a hospital in Indianapolis. Two other people died from the fire.

Approximately one hour after arriving at the scene, deputies found a person of interest. That person, who also suffered burn injuries, was taken to a Bloomington hospital and then an Indianapolis hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.