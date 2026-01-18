Listen Live
Three Shot, One Dead in Shooting on Indy’s Far East Side

Published on January 18, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot on the far east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Sometime between 12:30 and 1 a.m., officers arrived on Pointe Club Road, near North German Church Road and East 30th Street. One person died, and two people were taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

If you have any information, you can give IMPD a call at 317-327-3475.

