Hoosiers Struggle as Iowa Wins in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Iowa pulled away in the second half and beat Indiana 74–57 on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana went more than nine minutes without a field goal and finished 6-for-24 from three-point range. After cutting the deficit to four points, the Hoosiers allowed Iowa to go on a run that pushed the lead into double digits.

Indiana was scoreless in the final two minutes of the first half and was booed off the court at intermission. Conor Enright had to play more cautiously with foul trouble, and Indiana did not regain consistent offensive rhythm after the break.

Tayton Conerway briefly left the game after landing awkwardly on his ankle but later returned. He finished with 10 points and three assists.

Bennett Stirtz led Iowa with 11 points and three assists. Iowa improved to 13–5, 3–4 in the Big Ten, while Indiana fell to 12–6, 3–4 in the conference.