2 Injured in Shooting on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt in a shooting early Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

At around 1:20 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to the intersection of East 33rd Street and North Colorado Ave. for a report of a person shot.

IMPD said they found two people who had been shot in the street, with one of them in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3435 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).