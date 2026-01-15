Kokomo Man Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says a Kokomo man was arrested on Monday for possessing child pornography.

Deputies began looking into the case in November after receiving over a dozen tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Those reports, which were generated by Google, identified more than 80 files depicting child sex abuse material being uploaded to the internet.

Investigators tracked the digital activity to 48-year-old Jaime Manuel Tirado, eventually obtaining a search warrant for his home on North Locke Street earlier this month.

During the search, detectives from several agencies, including the digital crimes K-9 unit, seized multiple electronic devices. Police confirmed that at least one of those devices contained illegal material. Tirado now faces ten preliminary felony counts.