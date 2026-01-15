How North Mass Boulder is Building Community Through Climbing

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Mass Boulder, located on Roosevelt Avenue right off of Mass Ave., is a possible option if you are looking to get fit in the new year.

North Mass Boulder is 35,000 square foot bouldering gym that also has a yoga and fitness studio. They have instructional classes, co-working spaces, refreshments, and more.

North Mass Boulder’s communications coordinator Hayden Thomas said, “If you climb for 60 – 90 minutes or so, you’re burning from 500 – 900 calories. So, it’s a great workout (for) arms, full body, legs.”

Thomas also said bouldering is open to all ages and skill levels.

“It’s a community-based activity; super fun, super friendly and it’s also beginner friendly, as well,” said Thomas.

Forerunner for North Mass Boulder Chris Kim has been climbing for about three years.

“I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. This is one of those sports you can do until you’re really old,” said Kim.

There are multiple classes offered everyday and several events a week that you can sign up for on North Mass Boulder’s website.