Young Helps Republicans Block Venezuela War‑Powers Check

Source: (PHOTO: Eric Berman/WIBC)

WASHINGTON — Indiana Senator Todd Young originally joined four other Republicans and Democrats in trying to limit President Trump’s military options in Venezuela. That came shortly after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

Wednesday, Young changed his vote, joining one other Republican to block the measure and stop it from passing.

Trump had criticized Young’s first vote, saying on social media that the senators opposing him were undermining the president. Afterward, the administration reached out to reassure lawmakers. Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent Young a letter saying Trump would get Congress’ approval before launching any major military operations in Venezuela, while noting it could depend on circumstances. He also confirmed that no U.S. troops are currently in the country.

Young said he received similar briefings from national security officials and welcomed Rubio’s promise to update the Senate Foreign Relations Committee soon. While he supports the capture of Maduro, Young said he still thinks sending U.S. forces into another country is too big a decision to make without Congress weighing in.

“I believe any use of U.S. forces in Venezuela should be debated and approved by Congress first,” Young said. “No matter who is president, lawmakers should have a real say in these decisions.”