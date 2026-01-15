Listen Live
Close
Local

South Side Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

A 21-year-old man, Gary Gatewood Jr., was later arrested in connection with her death.

Published on January 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gary Gatewood Jr.
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a home on Indianapolis’ south side.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on the 5000 block of Shelby Street, close to East Thompson Road and Madison Avenue.  

The situation began when a man called for help, saying a family member had shot him. He was not hurt but told responders that someone else in the house might have been injured.

Inside the home, a woman was found dead from a gunshot. Another person in a wheelchair was unharmed. A 21-year-old man, Gary Gatewood Jr., was later arrested in connection with her death.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute and that there is no ongoing danger to the neighborhood.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close