Cold Air, Gusty Winds, Light Snow for Central Indiana

Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is in for a cold, breezy stretch with light snow chances, while far northern parts of the state brace for much heavier lake-effect snowfall, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Forecaster Earl Breon said Thursday’s weather will stay mostly quiet but cold, with highs “in the mid-20s.” A brief warmup arrives Friday, when highs climb into “the mid to upper 30s,” before temperatures drop again heading into the weekend.

“When we get into Saturday, we’re back to highs in the mid-20s,” Breon said.

The bigger concern, he said, will be the wind. Overnight lows combined with gusty conditions could push wind chills to dangerous levels.

“Those wind chills are gonna dip down into zero or maybe below zero,” Breon said. “That’s gonna be a big thing. Make sure you’re bundled up, protecting yourself from the wind, because the wind chill is gonna be a bigger factor than the air temperature overnight.”

Light snow is possible across parts of central Indiana late Thursday into Friday, mainly north of Indianapolis.

“We’re looking for some places to get one to two inches, mainly further north, kind of at the Kokomo, Marion, Lafayette area,” Breon said.

Snow chances continue into Friday night and Saturday, though significant accumulation is not expected for most central Indiana communities.

“Once we get into Friday night into Saturday, we’re just looking for kind of scattered snow showers,” he said. “We may see some light accumulation, maybe trace amounts to an inch. Right now, we’re not looking for a significant accumulation.”

That forecast contrasts sharply with conditions in northern Indiana, where lake-effect snow is expected to produce much heavier totals.

“That lake-effect band, you know, they’re expecting to see somewhere six to 10 inches as possible,” Breon said, adding that “through the course of the rest of the day, potentially another four or more inches in some areas.”