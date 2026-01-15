3 Dead From 2-Vehicle Crash in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Three people, including an infant and a toddler, were killed in a crash in Whitley County on Wednesday.

The Whitely County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened just after 6 p.m. along State Road 9. According to deputies, a vehicle traveling northbound, driven by 31-year-old Emily Franks, lost control and collided with another vehicle that was in the southbound lane.

The woman, a 3-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old girl all died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 71-year-old David Bales, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Columbia City Police Department and Indiana State Police are assisting the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the crash.