“Affordability is Our Top Priority,” says Indiana Governor in State of the State Address

Appointed a consumer advocate to hold the line on utility price hikes

Increased average wages by $7,500 while reducing job creation costs

Raised starting teacher salaries to recruit the best and improve education

WISH-TV

STATEHOUSE–At his 2026 State of the State Address Wednesday night, Indiana Governor Mike Braun said affordability is his top priority.

He mentioned that utility rates are too high.

“That’s why I appointed a new advocate for Hoosiers to hold the line on utility price hikes. Abby Gray, the state’s official consumer advocate, is with us this evening. The first time a request came to her asking for a rate increase, she responded with a recommendation for a DECREASE. That’s what I like to see,” said Braun.

Braun said two years ago, they were spending an average of $46,000 to bring a job to Indiana.

“Now we’re spending a fraction of that: only $15,000 dollars per new job. And the average wage for those jobs is up 10 percent, an increase of $7,500 dollars a year,” said Braun.

Data Centers

Braun believes that AI is going to be the key to the jobs of the future, but data centers can’t stick Hoosiers with the power bill.

“Companies that want big power in Indiana should pay their own way. For example, Amazon is building a $15 billion dollar data center in northwest Indiana. They’re going to pay for every cent of their new power needs, and then some. If other companies will follow this model, we’ll lead the country in the AI race and Hoosiers’ electricity rates won’t go up – they’ll go down,” said Braun.

Education

Braun said his administration was proud to fund K through 12 education last session to make sure more money gets to teachers and classrooms.

“We raised starting teacher salaries by $5,000 dollars so we can recruit the best. We’re hitting all time records on literacy scores and graduation rates. Everything we did was based around one simple principle: Parents are in charge of their kids’ education. I support Sen. Jeff Raatz’s bill to limit cellphone use in schools and give parents veto power over their kids and social media. That’s a decision for you to make as parents, not Big Tech,” said Braun.

Affordable Childcare

The Governor said if Indiana is going to get better jobs, then childcare has to become more affordable and available.

“That’s why I look forward to digging in during the budget session on what we can do to invest in lowering child care costs. I would like to see a program where businesses have some skin in the game to make child care more affordable,” said Braun.

Indiana’s economic wins according to Braun

“INCOG BioPharma is creating 792 jobs in Fishers. Autocam Medical Devices is adding 300 jobs in Kosciusko County. Kratos Defense is creating 628 high wage jobs in Crane. Caterpillar is making their biggest manufacturing expansion in company history in Lafayette. Project after project, industry after industry, the story is the same: Indiana is the Midwest’s growth engine for more jobs and bigger paychecks,” said Braun.

Cracking Down on Waste, Fraud, and Abuse

Braun’s administration says they have found $465 million in savings just this year.

“Indiana is making Medicaid responsible and sustainable for those who need it most. For Medicaid recipients who can work, work requirements foster self-sufficiency and build a foundation for a better life. I want to thank Senator Chris Garten for Senate Bill 1 which codifies several of the actions we’ve taken already and positions us to lead the nation. We’re continuing to deliver high-quality essential services that Hoosiers rely on, while you keep more of your money — because it’s not ours, it’s yours. When something was broken, we didn’t wait for permission — we fixed it,” said Braun.

Braun says the efforts by Indiana to crack down on Medicaid and Medicare fraud have received positive national attention.

Shout out to the Hoosiers

Braun was asked by a nine-year-old named Jack Gibson from Shoals if school could be delayed on Tuesday morning so he can stay up late and watch the Indiana Hoosiers play the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night.

“I like the sound of that. I’ll leave it up to each school district to decide, but I think that sounds like a good idea. I want to thank my new advisor Jack for a great idea. Go Hoosiers!” Braun said. That was followed by members of the Indiana General Assembly chanting “Hoo! Hoo! Hoo! Hoosiers!”

Braun concluded his address by talking about the Hoosiers one last time.

“My administration has people from up and down the state. We have Butler fans, Notre Dame fans, Purdue fans… But on Monday I expect to see all of them wearing cream and crimson! Go Hoosiers! On and off the football field, Indiana is winning big. On and off the football field, Indiana is winning big. We have secured big wins already to make life more affordable for Hoosier workers, and there’s much more to do. Together, we can make Indiana the state where your dollar goes further, where opportunity abounds for all who are willing to work hard, and where every Hoosier worker can build the life they deserve. Thank you, and God Bless the Great State of Indiana,” Braun said when he wrapped up.