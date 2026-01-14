Indianapolis Woman Charged with Threatening to Kill U.S. Representative

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman has been charged in federal court with making threats against a member of U.S. Congress.

Shayla Addison, 28, has been charged with two counts of influencing a federal official by threat. She faces up to a decade in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI said Addison’s social media posts, phone calls, text messages, and emails to the Congress member included threatening statements such as “Come outside b****, we’ll kill you,” “we will kill you b****,” and “tread lightly.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After emailing the Congress member, Addison did not stop. She continued to post threats on her Instagram account stating “Shut up hoe I’ll kill you” and “I hope you got mace… cause you gone need it hoe.”

On Tuesday, a guilty plea was filed in federal court on behalf of Addison. If the plea is accepted, the court will set a sentencing date.

This isn’t the first time Addison has made threats towards others. In 2019, she repeatedly called a Firehouse Subs in Brownsburg and threatened to shoot up or blow up the store. Her second incident was in 2023, when she threatened to pour gasoline on the front porch of a home in Marion County.