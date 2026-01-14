Child Injured as Car Crashes into Southwest Indy School

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday will be a regular day for students at a school on the city’s southwest side, despite a large hole in one of the classrooms.

Police and firefighters responded just after 8:50 a.m. to a structure collapse at Lynwood Elementary School/Liberty Preschool, 4640 E. Santa Fe Dr., near South Lynhurst Drive and Kentucky Avenue.

Crews arrived and discovered that a vehicle had driven into a classroom.

The crash occurred before the start of the school day, and the classroom was empty, according to Emily LeMay, the director of student and family engagement for MSD Decatur Township.

No one inside the building was hurt.

The driver was “fine,” but a child inside the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in stable, non-critical condition, a representative of the Decatur Township Fire Department said at the scene.

The fire department determined the building was structurally sound and classes could continue normally. It took crews about an hour to remove the vehicle and tow it away.