Indiana Limits SNAP for Healthier Choices

Source: Worawee Meepian / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will begin restricting the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to exclude sugary drinks and candy under a new initiative known as “Smart SNAP,” state officials announced.

Starting Jan. 1, SNAP benefits no longer covered the purchase of sugary drinks or candy as part of Indiana’s broader “Make Indiana Healthy Again” plan. The federal program provides food assistance to low-income individuals and families.

State Rep. Michele Davis, R-Whiteland, said data show SNAP recipients spend an average of about 10% of their monthly benefits on sugar-sweetened beverages and another 10% to 13% on candy, desserts and high-sodium snacks.

“The goal of Smart SNAP is to help reform the program and ensure these benefits are used for healthy food,” Davis said. “This is a common-sense reform to not only ensure SNAP benefits are being used wisely, but to encourage Hoosiers to make healthier choices and help improve health outcomes. These dollars should be spent on nutritious foods, particularly for children.”

Indiana is among the first states to secure a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture allowing the changes, state officials said, positioning the state as a national leader in SNAP reform.

State Rep. Hunter Smith, R-Zionsville, who serves on the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, said the changes will also support access to fresh and locally sourced foods.

“Focusing on local, fresh food will benefit families, especially children who rely on this program,” Smith said. “Access to produce and locally sourced food is critical to the well-being of future generations. Reforming SNAP to align with these goals is a smart move for our state and a better use of taxpayer dollars.”

More information about Smart SNAP and the state’s updated definitions of candy and sugary drinks is available at snap.in.gov.