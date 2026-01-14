“Army for Hailey” Grows as Family Continues Search for Missing Teen

Source: Buzzbee Family / Buzzbee Family

FISHERS, IN — More than a week after 17-year-old Hailey Paige Buzbee vanished from her Fishers home, her family is not slowing down. Instead, they are mobilizing what they call an “army” of community support, specialized experts, and local businesses to bring the Hamilton Southeastern student home.

Hailey was last seen on the night of Monday, January 5, 2026, in the Enclave at Vermillion neighborhood. Her father, Beau Buzbee, previously stated that the family believes she was assisted by someone with resources she does not have, likely coordinated through social media.

In a new follow-up interview, Beau Buzbee described a massive outpouring of support that has allowed the family to “accelerate” their search. From local businesses funding billboards and vehicle wraps to volunteer groups hanging flyers across state lines, the effort to find Hailey has expanded far beyond Fishers.

“It’s never going to be fast enough as a parent,” Beau said. “But we’ve been able to establish great partnerships with experts and organizations who have been assisting. Information is coming in from the public and being looked at by these organizations.”

Despite the frantic pace of the search, the family is leaning on faith, noting that a community-wide prayer request last Sunday brought them much-needed strength. “We feel it and it’s so strong. We just know that it’s getting to Hailey.”

The Investigation: Digital Footprints and Missing Devices

The technical side of the search remains centered on Hailey’s digital life. While her phone was initially pinged at the family’s residence, it has still not been recovered. Beau confirmed that investigators and digital experts are currently scouring apps, social media accounts, and other devices for any trail. “We’re hoping that the experts with a lot more capability than we do are able to find something that’s going to help us,” he noted.

Description & How to Help

Hailey’s family stresses that no action is too small—from sharing a social media post to checking business security footage.

Physical Description: Biracial (light brown skin), 5’4” tall, approx. 120 lbs.

Hair: Last seen with long braids; natural hair is curly.

Last Seen Wearing: White blouse, grey jeans, black puffer jacket.

Carrying: A pink Vera Bradley duffle bag.

An Open Letter:

The Buzzbee family passed on an open letter to Hailey, in hopes that she’s able to see this somehow:

If you are reading this, please know how deeply loved you are. You have not left our thoughts for a single moment. You are not in trouble, and we are not angry, the only thing that matters to us is knowing you are safe. We can face anything together. We miss you so much – everything feels incomplete without you.

Love, Dad, Ronya, and Lil Sis #findhaileybuzbee

A Response from the Fishers Police Department: In a statement to our newsroom, the Fishers Police Department confirmed that the search remains an active and “tireless” investigation. Despite the family’s concerns regarding outside influence, Major Ryan Jones stated that Hailey is still officially classified as a runaway. While the department declined to share specific leads or digital evidence, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing work, they emphasized that any sharable updates will be released to the public as they become available.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Fishers Police non-emergency line at 317-773-1282.