Pike Township Residents to Vote on New Data Center

INDIANAPOLIS — A high-stakes showdown is brewing in Pike Township as the community prepares for its final public meeting regarding a controversial data center proposal.

American Tower Company (ATC) is seeking to rezone seven acres of forested land near 79th Street and Township Line Road to construct a 20,000-square-foot, unmanned “Edge Data Center.” The project, which would sit behind a residential neighborhood on a parcel that already hosts a 1,000-foot telecommunications tower, has sparked fierce backlash from hundreds of neighbors who claim they were “blindsided” by the proposal.

Residents and environmental advocates have raised alarms over the potential destruction of one of the largest remaining forests in the Michigan Road corridor. Key points of contention include:

Habitat Loss: The targeted woods are reportedly home to the endangered Indiana bat and several “heritage trees” prized for their age and size.

Infrastructure Impact: Construction would require clearing over 20,000 square feet of canopy for the facility, a detention pond, and a fleet of industrial-sized diesel backup generators.

Quality of Life: Neighbors fear the constant hum of cooling units and potential increases in utility costs, a trend seen with other data center developments across the state.

Expansion Fears: ATC’s own website suggests these “Edge” facilities could serve as a footprint for future expansions on their 56-acre property.

“I do not want a data center that close to me,” said resident Erica Mayes during a preliminary gathering. “It’s in the middle of a residential neighborhood and will have detrimental impacts on the trees, wildlife, and the air.” The Pike Township Residents Association (PTRA) is set to take a formal vote on the project Wednesday evening. This vote is a critical precursor to the official city zoning hearing scheduled for Thursday, January 15.

Community organizers with Protect Pike Township have been collecting signatures and testimony, pressuring city council members to block the rezoning. They argue that the “unmanned” nature of the facility offers zero job growth for the local community while imposing significant environmental and industrial burdens on a residential “nook.”

The public is invited to attend the PTRA meeting to hear directly from American Tower representatives and voice their concerns before the final vote:

WHEN: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM

WHERE: New Augusta North Public Academy Auditorium

WHAT: Community presentation and PTRA board vote on the rezoning petition.