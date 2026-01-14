Police: Plainfield Man Threatened Girls on Snapchat, Had Child Porn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A former Plainfield High School staff member faces sex crime charges.

After almost a year-long investigation, Braden Scott, 23, was arrested on Tuesday. He’s been charged with three Level 6 felonies — two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of intimidation.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Scott worked as a paid percussion technician for the Plainfield High School band. In a statement from the Plainfield Community School Corporation, they said Scott was never an employee with the school system, but had worked in the performing arts program since 2023.

Braden Scott (Hendricks County Jail)

The Plainfield Police Department started looking into Scott in February of 2025 after a 16-year-old girl at the high school said she received disturbing messages from Scott on Snapchat.

The messages sent to the girl included photos of her and her cousin that Scott had pulled from social media. He also sent a picture of a woman with a knife wound to the stomach.

The girl told police she had never communicated with Scott before that and that she blocked his Snapchat account after receiving the disturbing messages and pictures.

Police then began looking into Scott’s criminal history, which included previous cases involving him and his Snapchat account. Officers were able to link what he sent to the 16-year-old student back to his account.

The investigation into Scott continued when police conducted a search warrant at his home. During their search, officers said they found five cell phones, a laptop, multiple USB drives, memory cards, and a small baggie of suspected cocaine.

Scott was arrested for possession of cocaine during the home search.

While going through all of Scott’s devices and reviewing his Snapchat data, police also uncovered AI-generated chats discussing sexual violence, messages mentioning raping his victims, images depicting bondage pornography, and a middle school assignment he put together called “The Knife Kutter.” The project represents a criminal who is obsessed with knives and cutting things.

Scott had previously spent time in the Hendricks County Jail in connection with an intimidation case.

The Level 6 felonies that Scott faces carry up to 2.5-year prison sentences and fines as much as $10,000.