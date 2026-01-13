Anti-ICE Protests in West Lafayette Include Purdue Students

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An anti-ICE protest was held this week in West Lafayette with some Purdue students participating.

The students and some members of the community stood outside a Target on Monday, calling for a change in Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations or the complete dismantling of the agency.

Protests started popping up nationwide after the death of Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Bodycam footage from an ICE agent and video taken by people near the incident showed Good sitting behind the wheel of her vehicle and being ordered by an agent to get out. Good was then shot and killed by one of the agents after trying to drive off.

There’s speculation on whether Good intended to run over the ICE agent who shot her, or if she was trying to veer away from him. Those at Monday’s protest believe the agent’s actions were uncalled for and that Good was murdered.

“Say her name,” they shouted.

The investigation into Good’s death is ongoing as protests continue across the country.

Some protesters also criticized Purdue University, claiming the school is complying with ICE by handing them information about certain students.