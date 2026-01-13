Dubois County Residents Speak Out on the Mid-States Corridor

Source: Ward DeWitt / Getty

The Mid-States Corridor project has been a hot topic in Indiana, with many residents expressing their concerns and frustrations about the proposed interstate. In this episode of the Kendall and Casey Show, we dive into the story behind the controversy, speaking with locals who are directly impacted by the project.

One of the most striking aspects of this story is the strong sense of community that’s formed around the issue. As Teresa Kendall, a local resident, puts it, “We stopped and we listened to each other. We’re people that are working for something that’s right. We’re on the good side of this. Mike Braun is on the bad side of it, really is.” This sense of unity is remarkable, especially given the polarized politics of Dubois County.

But what’s driving this opposition? For many residents, it’s not just about the project itself, but about the perceived benefits and costs. As Maggie Stone, a local business owner, explains, “We love progress, we want to see more progress, but they’re taking away progress by taking away our businesses in between.” She’s not alone in her concerns, with many residents feeling that the project will disrupt their way of life and displace long-time residents.

The project’s impact on local businesses is a major concern, with many owners worried about losing their livelihoods. As Mary Allen, a local politician, notes, “I’m kind of looking at it through that lens as well, to think what do the local officials think up here? Because budgetarily, I think that they’re going to be responsible for about ten percent of that funding, which is still millions of dollars, and so I’m wondering how where is that coming from locally?” She’s not the only one questioning the project’s priorities, with many residents feeling that the state is prioritizing the interests of a few over the needs of the many.

Former WIBC Producer Jason Dozier joins Kendall and Casey to share his experience interviewing the Dubois County residents: