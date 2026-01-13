Feds Conduct Early-Morning Raid in Northeast Indy

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal raid early Tuesday morning disrupted a usually quiet neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

A person who lives across the street from 3330 North Tacoma Avenue, where the raid happened, said multiple people were taken into custody during the operation, which began around 5 a.m. Federal agents and local police surrounded the home while a helicopter hovered overhead, and bright lights lit up the area.

“This neighborhood is pretty quiet for the most part, especially on this block,” the resident said. “A lot of seniors live here, and we’ve never seen anything like this.”

The person described the neighborhood as typically calm, with many seniors living on the street, and said the scene was unlike anything they had seen before. Numerous police vehicles and officers in tactical gear were visible, though the bright lighting made it difficult to see exactly what was happening.”

“It wasn’t real clear to me because of all the bright lights they had going on,” the resident said. “But there was definitely some interruption over there.”

The person also said the home had raised concerns for some time, with frequent traffic coming and going.

IMPD said officers were called to the scene to assist while also working a separate investigation at the location and referred further questions to the Department of Homeland Security.

We are still waiting to hear back from ICE for additional information.