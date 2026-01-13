Father dies, Indy Metro Police Rescue Two Children From Pond

Source: Indianapolis Fire Dept. / Indianapolis Fire Dept.

INDIANAPOLIS –-A man is dead after his car went into a retention pond for reasons that are still unclear. His two children survived after Indy Metro police jumped into the freezing water overnight, while Lawrence police and the Indianapolis Fire Department used rope bags to help pull them from the submerged car.



The crash happened just after midnight off Pendleton Way near I-465 and Pendleton Pike. When officers arrived, the car was already underwater. All four officers went straight into the pond and pulled the man and his children to shore.

Fire officials say the man and one child were in cardiac arrest. Officers started CPR on the bank before medics rushed all three to area hospitals. The man later died. The children are now in stable condition.

Two of the officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police say they are OK. Divers stayed in the water afterward to investigate before crews removed the car.

The crash remains under investigation.