Cignetti Talks National Title Game Prep vs Miami

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–With his team getting ready to play the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game next Monday, Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday his team is in a good place.

A few of his players got banged up in the 56-22 win over Oregon, but Cignetti said there were no significant injuries.

“We came out really good, and everybody that played in the last game will play in this game,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti said Miami poses all sorts of challenges.

“Offensively, the quarterback, Carson Beck, really playing well; receiving corps, impressive; offensive line, veteran, impressive; running back, over 1100 yards. Defensively really shutting people down, creating havoc up front. The two ends are a big challenge. Corey has them flying around. And their teams are good. It’s going to be a great challenge,” said Cignetti.

While the stakes have never been higher, Cignetti said they aren’t changing all that much.

“We’ve got to prepare for this game no different than we’ve prepared for Ohio State and Alabama. The biggest mistake our guys can make — and I’ll talk to them tonight in the team meeting about this — is making this game bigger than it is and going down that road. Then that would be detrimental to our preparation and our performance. This week is no different than any other week. We have to be on point. We have to stack meetings, practices and go in totally prepared. But then you’ve got to put on it the field against a great opponent,” said Cignetti.

He was also asked on Monday how he navigates high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

“I think when you’re talking about the high school signees, they change a lot between their freshman year and their senior year. Their developmental curve is different. Every guy is a little bit different. Some come in more ready to play than others. Some, it takes a while to mature physically. Some, it’s mental. But there’s no question about it that a 22-year-old is a little wiser, older, bigger, stronger. He’s had four years in the offense, defense or special teams. And he’s a more productive player,” said Cignetti.

Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman used to be the defensive coordinator at James Madison from 2019 through 2021 when Cignetti was the Head Coach there.

“I think we’ve evolved offensively. He was my defensive coordinator the first three years at JMU. We’ve evolved offensively. Terminology has changed. We do things differently. But his scheme has, too. Now, philosophically, you know, in terms of what we think is important, him and I, that hasn’t changed. He’s going to create havoc up front, stop the run, TFLs, sacks. They got 47 sacks on the year. He’s going to attack. The way he goes about it is a little different than the way he went about it at JMU. But the way we go about it offensively is a little different, too. So I’ve got a lot of respect for Corey. He did a tremendous job. I hated to see him go. I hold him in very high regard.

He’s one of the best football coaches I’ve ever been around. His day-in-and-day-out intensity and his commitment to the game is unparalleled. But I was fortunate to have Bryant Haines on my staff who was ready to step into that role. And they’re a little different because they’re different people. And Bryant likes to do a lot of the different things, but we do them well. But the philosophy is still the same in terms of, it all starts up front. Statistically, since Bryant’s taken over, it’s about like it was when Corey was the coordinator. We’re always in the top five in total defense, one or two against the run, very high in TFLs and sacks. But in terms of the schematics — you know, man, zone, the kind of blitzes, the fronts — we’ve changed a little bit. And I’ve seen Corey change based on what I’m seeing on tape,” said Cignetti.

The game will be played in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is supposed to take place a little after 7:30 pm Monday January 19.