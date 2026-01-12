House Passes Houchin-Led Affordable HOMES Act

Source: Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin / Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a move to address the national housing crisis, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5184, known as the Affordable Housing Over Mandating Efficiency Standards (Affordable HOMES) Act.

The bipartisan legislation, spearheaded by Southern Indiana’s own Representative Erin Houchin (IN-09) alongside Rep. Mike Flood (NE-01), cleared the chamber with a decisive 263–147 vote. The bill now moves to the Senate, carrying hopes of providing immediate relief to families priced out of the traditional housing market.

At the heart of the bill is a push to deregulate the manufactured housing industry—a sector that many Indiana residents rely on for affordable living. The Act repeals a 2022 Department of Energy (DOE) rule that critics say imposed “one-size-fits-all” energy standards on factory-built homes.

By removing these duplicative regulations, the bill restores the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as the sole regulator for manufactured housing. This shift is expected to lower the cost of a single manufactured home by as much as $10,000, according to supporters.

For Rep. Houchin, who represents Indiana’s 9th District, the bill is a direct response to the economic pressures facing her constituents. She argues that bureaucratic overlap has become a primary barrier to homeownership.

“As demand for affordable homes has surged, so have unnecessary costs, making the dream of homeownership slip further out of reach for Americans,” said Representative Houchin. “The Affordable HOMES Act takes a practical approach by cutting red tape and regulations that contribute to pricing American families out of owning a home.”

Houchin’s leadership on the bill emphasizes her focus on increasing housing supply and restoring what she describes as the “American Dream” through common-sense regulatory reform.

The bill’s passage was bolstered by a coalition of lawmakers and industry experts who argue that the DOE’s previous standards failed to account for the unique construction methods of factory-built housing.

Financial Impact: Rep. Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) noted that the bill could unlock production and lower unit prices significantly.

Regulatory Clarity: The Manufactured Housing Institute praised the move, noting that HUD has successfully managed these standards for over 50 years, balancing safety with affordability.

Supply Growth: The National Housing Conference threw its support behind the Act, calling it a vital step for an “abundance and affordability agenda.”

With the House’s approval secured, the focus shifts to the Senate. Proponents of the bill are urging swift action to deliver cost relief. For Hoosiers in the 9th District and first-time homebuyers across the country, the Affordable HOMES Act represents a major effort to bridge the gap between stagnant wages and soaring property values.