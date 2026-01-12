Source: Notable Celebrities, Athletes, And Individuals That Went To Indiana University Indiana University is more than just a place of higher learning, it’s a launchpad for greatness. Nestled in the heart of the Midwest, IU has a unique ability to nurture talent, spark innovation, and inspire ambition. Its vibrant campus culture, world-class programs, and supportive community have shaped countless individuals who have gone on to leave an indelible mark on the world. From Hollywood icons to groundbreaking entrepreneurs, legendary athletes to influential journalists, Indiana University has a proud tradition of producing leaders and changemakers across every field imaginable. Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Hoosier spirit is one of determination, creativity, and excellence, and it’s no surprise that so many of its alumni have risen to national and global prominence. Indiana University doesn’t just educate, it ignites careers and empowers its graduates to make a lasting impact. Take a look below of Notable Celebrities, Athletes, And Individuals That Went To Indiana University. RELATED | Indiana Stomps Oregon In The Peach Bowl, Heading To CFB National Championship Joe Buck Joe Buck, an Indiana University alumnus, is a renowned sportscaster and one of the most recognizable voices in American sports broadcasting. Best known for his work with Fox Sports, Buck has called numerous Super Bowls, World Series, and other major sporting events, earning multiple Emmy Awards for his exceptional play-by-play commentary. Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Jack Buck, Joe has carved out his own legacy as a trusted and iconic figure in sports media. His time at Indiana University helped lay the foundation for his illustrious career in broadcasting.

Mark Cuban Mark Cuban, an Indiana University alumnus, is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Known for his outspoken personality and business acumen, Cuban made his fortune through the sale of Broadcast.com during the dot-com boom. He is also a prominent investor on the TV show Shark Tank, where he supports innovative startups. Cuban’s leadership has transformed the Mavericks into an NBA championship-winning team, and he remains a vocal advocate for business innovation and philanthropy. He graduated from the Kelley School of Business in 1981.

Sage Steele Sage Steele, an Indiana University alumna, is a prominent sports journalist and television anchor best known for her work with ESPN. Over her career, Steele has hosted flagship programs like SportsCenter and covered major events, including the NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and the Masters. Known for her professionalism and engaging on-air presence, she has become a trailblazer for women in sports media. Steele credits her time at Indiana University, where she studied sports communication, as a pivotal period in shaping her career and passion for sports journalism.

Jimmy Wales Co-founder of Wikipedia; he pursued doctoral studies in finance at IU. Jimmy Wales, who studied at Indiana University, is the co-founder of Wikipedia, one of the most widely used and influential online platforms in the world. A pioneer in the open-source and free knowledge movement, Wales helped create a platform that democratized access to information. His work has had a profound impact on education, research, and the way people consume knowledge globally.

Jonathan Banks Jonathan Banks, an Indiana University alumnus, is a highly acclaimed actor best known for his iconic roles in television series such as Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul, where he portrayed the stoic and resourceful Mike Ehrmantraut. With a career spanning decades, Banks has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, earning multiple Emmy nominations for his outstanding performances. His time at Indiana University helped shape his passion for acting and laid the foundation for his remarkable career in the entertainment industry. He studied theatre and speech at IU.

Bill Polian Bill Polian, a Hall of Fame NFL executive and Indiana University graduate, is best known for his tenure as the general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. Polian built multiple successful teams, including the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI-winning squad. His strategic vision and talent for identifying players have made him one of the most respected figures in NFL history.

Lilly King Lilly King, an Indiana University alumna, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most dominant swimmers in the world. Known for her fierce competitiveness and outspoken personality, King gained international attention for her rivalry with Russian swimmer Yulia Efimova during the 2016 Rio Olympics. A champion in breaststroke events, King has set multiple world records and continues to be a leading figure in the sport. Off the pool deck, she is celebrated for her advocacy for clean competition and her pride in representing Indiana University on the global stage.

Venus Williams Venus Williams, who has ties to Indiana University (IU East) through honorary recognition, is a tennis legend and one of the most influential athletes in the sport’s history. With seven Grand Slam singles titles and numerous doubles championships alongside her sister Serena, Venus has been a trailblazer for women’s tennis. Off the court, she is an advocate for equal pay and a successful entrepreneur.

Isiah Thomas Isiah Thomas, who attended Indiana University and played under legendary coach Bob Knight, is a Basketball Hall of Famer and former NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons. he also help lead the Hoosiers to the 1981 NCAA Championship. Known for his leadership and skill as a point guard, Thomas was a key figure in the Pistons’ “Bad Boys” era. Post-retirement, he has worked as an analyst and executive, continuing to influence the game.

Suzanne Collins Suzanne Collins, an Indiana University alumna, is the acclaimed author of The Hunger Games series, a global phenomenon that redefined young adult literature and inspired a blockbuster film franchise. Known for her gripping storytelling and thought-provoking themes, Collins masterfully blends dystopian elements with social commentary. Her work has captivated millions of readers and sparked conversations about power, inequality, and resilience. Collins credits her time at Indiana University, where she studied theater and telecommunications, as a key influence on her narrative style and creative approach. She graduated in 1985 with degrees in telecommunications and theatre.

Jane Pauley Jane Pauley, an Indiana University alumna, is a celebrated television journalist and host with a career spanning decades. Best known for her work on Today and CBS Sunday Morning, Pauley has become a trusted and beloved figure in American media. Her warm and professional demeanor has made her a household name, and she has received numerous accolades for her contributions to journalism. Pauley graduated from Indiana with a degree in political science in 1972.

Mark Spitz Mark Spitz, an Indiana University alumnus, is an Olympic swimming champion who won seven gold medals at the 1972 Munich Games (9 gold medals in his career), a record that stood for decades. He trained at IU under coach Doc Counsilman. Known for his incredible athleticism and charisma, Spitz became a global icon and remains one of the most celebrated Olympians of all time.

Meg Cabot Meg Cabot, an Indiana University alumna, is a bestselling author best known for The Princess Diaries series, which was adapted into popular Disney films. With her signature wit and relatable characters, Cabot has written dozens of novels spanning young adult, romance, and contemporary fiction genres. Her work has resonated with readers worldwide, earning her a devoted fan base and numerous accolades. Cabot’s time at Indiana University played a formative role in shaping her creative voice, and she remains a celebrated figure in the literary world. She earned a B.A. in Fine Arts in 1991.

Howard Ashman Howard Ashman, an Indiana University alumnus, was a legendary Academy Award-winning lyricist and playwright best known for his work on Disney classics such as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. Partnering with composer Alan Menken, Ashman brought a Broadway sensibility to animated films, creating timeless songs like “Under the Sea” and “Be Our Guest.” His work played a pivotal role in Disney’s animation renaissance during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Ashman’s creativity and storytelling continue to inspire generations, and his legacy is celebrated both in Hollywood and at Indiana University, where his artistic journey began.

Victor Oladipo Victor Oladipo, an Indiana University alumnus, is a professional basketball player and two-time NBA All-Star. Known for his explosive athleticism, defensive prowess, and scoring ability, Oladipo has played for several NBA teams, including the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. During his time at Indiana University, he was a standout player for the Hoosiers, earning national recognition and being named a consensus All-American in 2013. His success at IU laid the foundation for his impressive professional basketball career.

Will Shortz Will Shortz, an Indiana University alumnus, is the crossword puzzle editor for The New York Times and a legend in the world of word games. Known for his clever and challenging puzzles, Shortz has elevated crosswords to an art form. He is also the founder of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, further cementing his influence in the field. He is the only person to hold a degree in “enigmatology” (the study of puzzles), which he designed at IU.

Rory Kramer Rory Kramer, an Indiana University alumnus, is a renowned videographer, photographer, and creative director, celebrated for his work with top music artists such as Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, and Shawn Mendes. Known for his high-energy, cinematic style, Kramer has directed music videos, created tour visuals, and starred in his MTV series Dare to Live. His time at Indiana University helped shape his creative vision and passion for storytelling, which have become the hallmarks of his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Aishah Hasnie Aishah Hasnie, an Indiana University alumna, is an accomplished journalist and television news anchor currently working as a correspondent for Fox News. Known for her sharp reporting and engaging on-air presence, Hasnie has covered a wide range of topics, from breaking news to investigative stories. Her work has earned her recognition for journalistic excellence, including Emmy nominations. Hasnie credits her time at Indiana University, where she studied journalism, as instrumental in shaping her career and passion for storytelling.

Catt Sadler Catt Sadler, an Indiana University alumna, is a prominent television host and entertainment journalist, widely recognized for her work on E! News, Daily Pop, and E! Live from the Red Carpet. Known for her engaging on-screen presence and dedication to empowering women, Sadler has become a respected voice in the entertainment industry. She is also an advocate for pay equity, famously taking a stand for equal pay in Hollywood. Sadler credits her time at Indiana University, where she studied journalism, as a key foundation for her successful career in media.

Kevin Kline Kevin Kline, an Indiana University alumnus, is an Academy Award-winning actor renowned for his exceptional talent and versatility across film, television, and theater. Known for his performances in films such as A Fish Called Wanda, Sophie’s Choice, and The Big Chill, Kline has earned critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including an Oscar and multiple Tony Awards. His time at Indiana University, where he studied drama, played a pivotal role in honing his craft and setting the stage for his illustrious career in the performing arts.

John Chambers John Chambers, an Indiana University alumnus, is the former CEO and Executive Chairman of Cisco Systems, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a global technology leader. Under his leadership, Cisco grew exponentially, becoming a dominant force in networking and internet infrastructure. Chambers is widely recognized for his visionary leadership and contributions to the tech industry. He credits his time at Indiana University, where he earned his MBA, for shaping his business acumen and strategic thinking.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh, an Indiana University alumnus, is a Bollywood superstar celebrated for his dynamic performances and unparalleled energy. Known for his versatility, Singh has delivered critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, and Simmba. His charismatic screen presence and dedication to his craft have earned him numerous awards, including Filmfare Awards. Singh credits his time at Indiana University, where he studied creative arts, for nurturing his passion for acting and shaping his journey to becoming one of India’s most beloved actors. He earned his B.A. in Telecommunications from IU in 2008.

Ryan Murphy Ryan Murphy, an Indiana University alumnus, is a prolific television producer, writer, and director known for creating some of the most iconic and groundbreaking shows in modern television. His work includes hit series such as Glee, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, and Pose. Renowned for his ability to blend compelling storytelling with bold, innovative concepts, Murphy has earned numerous accolades, including Emmy Awards, for his contributions to the entertainment industry. His time at Indiana University helped lay the foundation for his creative vision and storytelling prowess.

Laverne Cox Laverne Cox, who attended Indiana University, is an Emmy-winning actress and a trailblazer for transgender representation in media. She rose to fame for her groundbreaking role as Sophia Burset on the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, becoming the first openly transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category. Beyond her acting career, Cox is a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and social justice, using her platform to inspire change and promote equality. Her time at Indiana University played a role in shaping her artistic journey and commitment to advocacy.

Tricia Whitaker Tricia Whitaker, an Indiana University alumna, is a respected sports journalist and broadcaster, best known as the sideline reporter for the Tampa Bay Rays. With her in-depth knowledge of the game and engaging reporting style, Whitaker has become a beloved figure among baseball fans. Her time at Indiana University, where she studied communications and journalism, played a significant role in shaping her career and passion for sports media.

Lauren Ireland Lauren Ireland, an Indiana University alumna, is a successful entrepreneur, journalist, and co-founder of the clean beauty brand Summer Fridays. Before venturing into the beauty industry, Ireland built a career in media as a television host and journalist. Her passion for storytelling and connecting with audiences translated seamlessly into her work as a brand builder and advocate for wellness. Ireland credits her time at Indiana University, where she studied journalism, for shaping her communication skills and entrepreneurial spirit.

Bob Chapek Bob Chapek, an Indiana University alumnus, is a prominent business executive best known for his tenure as the CEO of The Walt Disney Company. With a career at Disney spanning nearly three decades, Chapek held leadership roles in the company’s parks, experiences, and consumer products divisions before becoming CEO. Under his leadership, Disney navigated significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, while expanding its streaming services and global reach. Chapek’s connection to Indiana University highlights his Midwestern roots and the foundation of his business acumen.

Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, an Indiana University alumnus, is a world-renowned violinist celebrated for his virtuosity, passion, and versatility. As one of the most prominent classical musicians of his generation, Bell has performed with leading orchestras and conductors worldwide and has an extensive discography, including Grammy Award-winning recordings. He also serves as the Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields. Bell’s time at Indiana University, where he studied under the legendary violinist Josef Gingold, was instrumental in shaping his extraordinary career and artistry.

Booker T. Jones Booker T. Jones, an Indiana University alumnus, is a legendary musician, songwriter, and producer, best known as the frontman of the iconic band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. A pioneer of soul and R&B, Jones is celebrated for timeless hits like Green Onions and his contributions to shaping the sound of modern music. As a multi-instrumentalist and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, his influence spans decades. Jones credits his time at Indiana University, where he studied music composition, for refining his craft and fueling his passion for innovation in music.

Michael Uslan Michael Uslan, who earned his degrees from Indiana University, is the producer behind the modern Batman film franchise, including Tim Burton’s Batman and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. A lifelong comic book fan, Uslan played a pivotal role in bringing darker, more sophisticated superhero stories to the big screen, reshaping the genre.

Dan Quayle Dan Quayle, an Indiana University alumnus, served as the 44th Vice President of the United States under President George H.W. Bush. Known for his conservative values, Quayle played a significant role in shaping domestic and foreign policy during his tenure. He remains an influential figure in Republican politics.

Robert Gates Robert Gates, who earned his master’s degree from Indiana University, is a former Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense, serving under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Known for his pragmatic leadership, Gates played a key role in U.S. military strategy and intelligence during pivotal moments in history, including the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Michael D. Higgins Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland, earned his master’s degree from Indiana University. A poet, academic, and politician, Higgins is known for his progressive values and dedication to social justice. His leadership has earned him widespread respect both in Ireland and internationally.