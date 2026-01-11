Several Men Shot in Greenwood

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several men were shot Saturday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers with the Greenwood Police Department arrived in the 900 block of Bent Branch Circle and found several men with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 38-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. A 37-year-old man died at the scene, and a third victim was taken to a hospital where he remains stable.

Shortly after responding to the initial call, Greenwood police were called to St. Francis Hospital where a 23-year-old man had arrived after he was shot. The man told officers he was also shot on Bent Branch Circle and that a friend had driven him to the hospital.

Investigators determined a large birthday party was being held at the home when an argument broke out between two men. Both men pulled out guns and started shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, the Greenwood Police Department Investigations Division urges you to give them a call at 317-887-5619.