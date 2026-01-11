Proposed Data Center Public Hearing Set

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan Development Hearing Examiner has scheduled a public hearing this week to gather community feedback for the $500 million data center proposal.

The data center will be built in Martindale Brightwood neighberhood. The hearing is scheduled to be on Thursday, January 15th at 1:00 p.m.

The meeting will let residents and stakeholders, speak on their concerns, and seek what development will look like. The data center will be constructed on 14 acres in the historic northeast part of the city. The $500 million project could result in putting forward by data center creator Metrobloks.

Metrobloks wants to rezone approval from city developers to go ahead on further planning. If the project is approved, the data center would bring a wide-scale technological infrastructure investment to a site that has sat vacant for decades. Metrobloks is now seeking approval to move forward with the plan.

If the proposal creates mixed reactions from the residents from Martindale Brightwood neighborhood and other community residents, critcs have serious concerns about eco-friendly and quality of life impacts to Indianapolis.

Supporters of the proposal like Democrat Ron Gibson, say the development could bring tax revenue, and new investments Indianapolis needs. It still remains in

question if this will be a good impact for the community.

The Martindale Brightwood neighborhood’s history is known for being a long-polluted area, that needs to be cleaned up. Some residents worry that a large data center could undermine progress their neighborhood has made, and no benefits will be made. People in Indianapolis argue that the public hearing will be a turning point in the zoning review process. Now it is up to the public’s input helping to shape how the project moves ahead.