NWS: Sunday Morning Snow Showers, Temperature Swing

Source: National Weather Service in Indianapolis / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Central Indiana has been bracing for one of its coldest days of the week following a strong cold front that brought overnight snow.

Joe Nield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, warns that while city roads are mostly clear, rural and untreated paths are a different story.

“In the more rural areas, more untreated roads certainly want to keep an eye out for some slick spots, especially as these snow showers moved through,” Nield says.

He notes that while the Indianapolis metro area is seeing better conditions, the combination of temperatures hovering around freezing and northwest wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour will make for a biting day.

Looking ahead, Indianapolis will see a quick temperature swing.

“It’ll warm up a little bit Monday with some southwesterly winds to get us back up near the 40-degree mark and then we may even hit 50 here in the city on Tuesday,” Nield said.

However, the relief is short-lived as another cool-down is expected by Thursday.