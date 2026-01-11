Nebraska Comes Back to Beat Hoosiers 83-77

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The #10 Nebraska Cornhuskers overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington 83-77.

With a record of 16-0 on the year and 5-0 in the Big Ten, Nebraska is tied for the lead in the Big Ten with Purdue, who beat Penn State on Saturday 93-85.

Indiana outscored Nebraska in the first half 39-30, but were outscored in the second half 53-38. Jamarques Lawrence had a career high 27 points to propel Nebraska to the win, but Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson finished with a game high 32 points while making five of 11 three-point shots. Tucker DeVries had 17 points and six rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Nebraska’s defense had nine steals. Indiana turned the ball over 14 times and those led to 11 Cornhusker points. Nebraska made 41% of their three-point shots while Indiana converted 37% of their treys.

Indiana drops to 12-4 on the year and they are 3-2 in the Big Ten. They face the 14-2 Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night at 8 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7 pm on 93.1 WIBC.