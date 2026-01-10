NWS: Messy Mix of Rain, Snow, and Temperature Swing

Source: @NWS / National Weather Service in Indianapolis

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers are being told to prepare for a “weather rollercoaster” this week as Indiana navigates a messy mix of rain, snow, and dramatic temperature swing.

Greg Melo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the immediate concern is a transition from Saturday’s light rain into scattered snow showers Saturday night. While the accumulation is expected to be minor, the timing could create headaches for Sunday morning travelers.

“There is a potential for some minor accumulations with the snow showers Saturday night, which could cause some slick road conditions as we head into Sunday morning,” Melo said.

Once the weekend system clears, the state will see a brief reprieve. Melo predicts a gradual warm-up starting Monday, with Tuesday expected to be the warmest day of the week. Southern Indiana could even see the mercury climb into the mid-50s. However, the warmth won’t last long, as another system moves in by mid-week, bringing more rain chances and a return to bitter cold.

“Wednesday we’re expecting highs anywhere from the mid-30s to low-40s,” Melo added. “As we head into Thursday, our highs drop into the upper-20s to mid-30s.”